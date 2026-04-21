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It’s 100 years since Queen Elizabeth II was born; here’s how horses featured in every decade

Martha Terry Martha Terry

    • On 21 April 2026, it would have been the late Queen’s 100th birthday. From toy horses in the nursery to her first Shetland pony, Peggy, Queen Elizabeth II’s passion for equestrianism began almost as soon as she could walk.

    Throughout her 70-year-reign, it was duty first, family second and horses a very close third. There is almost no equestrian sphere that did not enthral Her Majesty. As a consequence, her impact was felt far and wide, from Epsom to Badminton, from Cleveland Bays to Fells, from breeding her own private hacks to a European eventing champion to multiple Group One winners.

    Driven by her encyclopaedic knowledge of many aspects of the horse world, The Queen was never a stickler for tradition when it came to progress. Whether it was her fascination with Monty Roberts’ join-up practices or latching onto the superiority of organised sport horse breeding on the Continent, she was always ahead of her time.

    “If someone invents something new with a horse, you name it, The Queen will try it,” said Lieutenant Colonel Sir John Miller, then Crown Equerry.

    She was an equestrian icon and a beacon for the horse world. But she was also the matriarch of a family that shared her passion and perpetuated it for those less fortunate, including dozens of equine charities.

    As the late Dorian Williams, the 20th century’s voice of showjumping, summed up: “It is the particular good fortune of us in the horse world that it is those sports associated with horses that gives Her Majesty the most pleasure. We are the lucky ones.”

    And so, in celebration of what would have been the late Queen’s 100th birthday, we celebrate a snapshot of her life in horses.

    The early years: the young princess

    Queen Elizabeth II, then as a princess, riding her pony in Windsor Great Park. Every year in April, many decades before the Queen's 100th birthday, the young princess would have a photoshoot with her horse or pony to mark the occasion.

    The young princess riding her pony in Windsor Great Park as a child. Credit: Ann Ronan Pictures/Print Collector/Getty Images

    A breezy snapshot taken at Windsor Great Park of Princess Elizabeth (Queen Elizabeth II) riding with her uncle the Duke of Gloucester (left) and Mr Owen, riding master at Windsor Castle.

    Princess Elizabeth riding out with her uncle the Duke of Gloucester and riding master Mr Owen. Credit: Alamy

    Queen Elizabeth: family time

    Queen Elizabeth II; Prince Charles (later Prince of Wales); Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Anne (later Princess Royal) with two ponies in the grounds of Balmoral Castle, Scotland.

    The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, with their two eldest children, Charles and Anne, and their ponies at Balmoral in 1955. Credit: Press/Getty Images

    The Queen and daughter Princess Anne who competed for the first time at Badminton three-day event. 26th April 1971.

    Queen Elizabeth with her daughter Princess Anne, making her Badminton debut in 1971 – riding Doublet, who was owned and bred by The Queen, originally for polo rather than eventing. Credit: Alamy

    The Prince of Wales kisses the Queen's hand at Windsor Polo ground in 1986.

    Prince Charles kisses his mother The Queen’s hand at Windsor Polo ground in 1986. Credit: Anwar Hussein

    The Queen with Harry and William as young princes watching their father the Prince of Wales play polo

    As grandmother, with princes Harry and William, watching their father (then Prince of Wales) playing polo. Credit: Tim Graham/Getty Images

    In the saddle

    Queen Elizabeth II riding a horse, in ceremonial dress, during the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Horse Guards Parade, London, England, Great Britain, June 1979. The Queen is riding 'Burmese', a gift from the Canadian Royal Mounted Police. (

    Queen Elizabeth II would famously take part in ceremonial parades, such as this Trooping the Colour in 1979, riding her mare Burmese. Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

    Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret attending the Badminton Horse Trials. In the background is the home of the Duke of Beaufort, Badminton House where the Queen and Princess are taying during the three day international event at Badminton Park Gloucestershire 18th April 1959

    Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret ride out together at Badminton Horse Trials in 1959. Credit: Alamy

    Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon (1930 - 2002), and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, riding at Ascot Racecourse, UK, 27th June 1968.

    The Queen (headscarf) leads a canter on Ascot Racecourse, alongside her sister Princess Margaret, in 1968. Credit: Getty

    President Ronald Reagan Riding Horses with Queen Elizabeth II During Visit to Windsor Castle, June 8th, 1982.

    A hack with President Reagan on his visit to Windsor Castle in 1982. Credit: Alamy

    Queen Elizabeth II rides Balmoral Fern, a 14-year-old Fell Pony, in Windsor Home Park over the weekend. This was in 2020, 6 years before the Queen's 100th birthday.

    In her later years, the Queen chose to ride ponies – here she hacks out Balmoral Fern, a Fell pony, in 2020. Credit: Alamy

    Racing interests

    7th June 1957: Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain leads her horse 'Carrozza' and its jockey Lester Piggott into the winner's enclosure at the Epsom racecourse, Surrey.

    The Queen leads up her 1957 Oaks winner Carozza at Epsom. Credit: Reg Speller/Fox Photos/Getty Images

    The Queen with Estimate in 2013 after her horse won the Ascot Gold Cup

    The Queen beams in the winner’s enclosure after her racemare Estimate wins the Ascot Gold Cup, in 2013. Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    The Queen's Carlton house (red sleeves) wins the Dante Stakes in 2011

    Although the Derby victory eluded The Queen, her horse Carlton House (pictured winning the Dante Stakes at York) came close, with a third place in 2011. Credit: Alamy

    For the love of the horse

    Queen Elizabeth II Smiling As She Reviews Troops Mounted On Horses At The Royal Windsor Horse Show.

    Whether mounted police or elite race winners, horses always brought out a smile from The Queen. Credit: Tim Graham/Getty Images

    Queen Elizabeth II looks at the horses she owns competing in the Highland classes at the Royal Windsor Horse show.

    The Queen with one of her beloved Highland ponies, competing at Royal Windsor. Credit: Alamy

    Emma, the monarch's fell pony, stands as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, three and a half years before the Queen's 100th birthday.

    A fitting tribute: Emma, the Queen’s Fell pony (with stud groom Terry Pendry) stands as the ceremonial procession of her coffin arrives at Windsor Castle. The Queen’s headscarf is draped over the saddle. Credit: Aaron Chown/Pool photo via AP

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    Martha Terry
    Martha Terry

    H&H features editor
    Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.
    Martha Terry

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