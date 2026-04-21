



On 21 April 2026, it would have been the late Queen’s 100th birthday. From toy horses in the nursery to her first Shetland pony, Peggy, Queen Elizabeth II’s passion for equestrianism began almost as soon as she could walk.

Throughout her 70-year-reign, it was duty first, family second and horses a very close third. There is almost no equestrian sphere that did not enthral Her Majesty. As a consequence, her impact was felt far and wide, from Epsom to Badminton, from Cleveland Bays to Fells, from breeding her own private hacks to a European eventing champion to multiple Group One winners.

Driven by her encyclopaedic knowledge of many aspects of the horse world, The Queen was never a stickler for tradition when it came to progress. Whether it was her fascination with Monty Roberts’ join-up practices or latching onto the superiority of organised sport horse breeding on the Continent, she was always ahead of her time.

“If someone invents something new with a horse, you name it, The Queen will try it,” said Lieutenant Colonel Sir John Miller, then Crown Equerry.

She was an equestrian icon and a beacon for the horse world. But she was also the matriarch of a family that shared her passion and perpetuated it for those less fortunate, including dozens of equine charities.

As the late Dorian Williams, the 20th century’s voice of showjumping, summed up: “It is the particular good fortune of us in the horse world that it is those sports associated with horses that gives Her Majesty the most pleasure. We are the lucky ones.”

And so, in celebration of what would have been the late Queen’s 100th birthday, we celebrate a snapshot of her life in horses.

The early years: the young princess

Queen Elizabeth: family time

In the saddle

Racing interests

For the love of the horse

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