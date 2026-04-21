On 21 April 2026, it would have been the late Queen’s 100th birthday. From toy horses in the nursery to her first Shetland pony, Peggy, Queen Elizabeth II’s passion for equestrianism began almost as soon as she could walk.
Throughout her 70-year-reign, it was duty first, family second and horses a very close third. There is almost no equestrian sphere that did not enthral Her Majesty. As a consequence, her impact was felt far and wide, from Epsom to Badminton, from Cleveland Bays to Fells, from breeding her own private hacks to a European eventing champion to multiple Group One winners.
Driven by her encyclopaedic knowledge of many aspects of the horse world, The Queen was never a stickler for tradition when it came to progress. Whether it was her fascination with Monty Roberts’ join-up practices or latching onto the superiority of organised sport horse breeding on the Continent, she was always ahead of her time.
“If someone invents something new with a horse, you name it, The Queen will try it,” said Lieutenant Colonel Sir John Miller, then Crown Equerry.
She was an equestrian icon and a beacon for the horse world. But she was also the matriarch of a family that shared her passion and perpetuated it for those less fortunate, including dozens of equine charities.
As the late Dorian Williams, the 20th century’s voice of showjumping, summed up: “It is the particular good fortune of us in the horse world that it is those sports associated with horses that gives Her Majesty the most pleasure. We are the lucky ones.”
And so, in celebration of what would have been the late Queen’s 100th birthday, we celebrate a snapshot of her life in horses.
The early years: the young princess
The young princess riding her pony in Windsor Great Park as a child. Credit: Ann Ronan Pictures/Print Collector/Getty Images
Princess Elizabeth riding out with her uncle the Duke of Gloucester and riding master Mr Owen. Credit: Alamy
Queen Elizabeth: family time
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, with their two eldest children, Charles and Anne, and their ponies at Balmoral in 1955. Credit: Press/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth with her daughter Princess Anne, making her Badminton debut in 1971 – riding Doublet, who was owned and bred by The Queen, originally for polo rather than eventing. Credit: Alamy
Prince Charles kisses his mother The Queen’s hand at Windsor Polo ground in 1986. Credit: Anwar Hussein
As grandmother, with princes Harry and William, watching their father (then Prince of Wales) playing polo. Credit: Tim Graham/Getty Images
In the saddle
Queen Elizabeth II would famously take part in ceremonial parades, such as this Trooping the Colour in 1979, riding her mare Burmese. Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret ride out together at Badminton Horse Trials in 1959. Credit: Alamy
The Queen (headscarf) leads a canter on Ascot Racecourse, alongside her sister Princess Margaret, in 1968. Credit: Getty
A hack with President Reagan on his visit to Windsor Castle in 1982. Credit: Alamy
In her later years, the Queen chose to ride ponies – here she hacks out Balmoral Fern, a Fell pony, in 2020. Credit: Alamy
Racing interests
The Queen leads up her 1957 Oaks winner Carozza at Epsom. Credit: Reg Speller/Fox Photos/Getty Images
The Queen beams in the winner’s enclosure after her racemare Estimate wins the Ascot Gold Cup, in 2013. Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Although the Derby victory eluded The Queen, her horse Carlton House (pictured winning the Dante Stakes at York) came close, with a third place in 2011. Credit: Alamy
For the love of the horse
Whether mounted police or elite race winners, horses always brought out a smile from The Queen. Credit: Tim Graham/Getty Images
The Queen with one of her beloved Highland ponies, competing at Royal Windsor. Credit: Alamy
A fitting tribute: Emma, the Queen’s Fell pony (with stud groom Terry Pendry) stands as the ceremonial procession of her coffin arrives at Windsor Castle. The Queen’s headscarf is draped over the saddle. Credit: Aaron Chown/Pool photo via AP
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Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.