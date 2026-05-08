‘I hope it goes on for ever’: The Queen delighted on visit to Badminton Horse Trials

The Queen said she “hopes Badminton Horse Trials goes on for ever” as she visited today (8 May) in her role as patron of Ebony Horse Club.
Ebony is Mars Badminton’s charity of the year; riders from the stables based in Brixton, London, put on a display for Her Majesty in the main arena today.
The Queen first became aware of Ebony, which enables young riders from disadvantaged backgrounds to be with horses and potentially train for careers, some years ago at a meeting in Brixton when the club did not have premises.
“I was so moved and humbled by the whole thing, I felt now was the time to get it going with a riding school,” she said. “I can hardly believe now that there it is. I remember it as a patch of ground with nothing on it, and now all these ponies, these wonderful riders doing a fantastic job.
“Huge thanks to all the volunteers who come in and help because it wouldn’t happen otherwise, and it’s given all these children the most fantastic chance to get on in life. I’m so thrilled to be a patron.”
Linda Mars representing MARS, Badminton’s title sponsor, presented a year’s supply of horse feed to Ebony.
The club’s chief executive Sid Holdsworth said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our brilliantly talented young people, who were so excited to ride for The Queen. Thanks to our fantastic group of volunteers, the team at Badminton and The Queen, we have all had a fantastic day.”
Theo Dorton, one of the four riders who performed the demo, said all of them were “beyond thrilled”.
“To have taken part in this, something so big, I never thought I would be part of,” he said.
“Thank you to Ebony for having me and giving me the opportunity to perform at Badminton. It has been amazing and I just can’t wait to do more.”
The Queen, who arrived at Badminton Horse Trials just as defending champions Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo were performing the test that took them into the lead, said she has been going to the event for years.
“Always on my feet, but I never cease to be impressed by all the wonderful riders here,” she said. “It’s such fun, and I just hope it can go on for ever.”
How to watch and listen to Badminton Horse Trials
To watch Badminton Horse Trials live or via catch up, including the trot-ups, from the comfort of your home anywhere in the world, you need a 2026 Badminton TV Pass. Badminton TV is once again powered by ClipMyHorse.TV, but you do not need a full ClipMyHorse.TV subscription to watch – you can just subscribe to Badminton TV for £22.99. Go to badminton-horse.tv to sign up. If you are already a ClipMyHorse.TV premium member, Badminton TV is included in your subscription. Also check out the Badminton app, which provides free live results and much more this year. Sign up for Badminton Plus membership for £4.99 to access the live Radio Badminton broadcast and receive exclusive offers from on-site exhibitors. Search for Badminton Horse Trials in your app store.
Enjoy the best of Badminton with Horse & Hound
To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news, behind-the-scenes insight, and the best of the action throughout Badminton Horse Trials with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from as little as £1 a week. Sign up now. And don’t miss our bumper 28-page magazine report on Badminton, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from top names, in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 14 May.
You may also be interested in:
‘Focus is a very different thing at the moment’: new mother Ros Canter blasts into Badminton dressage lead
How to watch Badminton Horse Trials live from anywhere in the world
*Exclusive* ‘Competitors will have to dig deep’: watch William Fox-Pitt walk key cross-country fences ahead of Badminton
‘It’s mean to make us jump that ditch five times!’ Gemma Stevens, Harry Meade and Bubby Upton react to Badminton cross-country course
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round