Teenage pony left tied up in a car park with infected, maggot-infested wound had to be put down *warning: upsetting picture*





A veteran pony found tied to a car park fence, with a maggot-ridden infected wound caused by a tight headcollar has had to be put down.

The RSPCA is appealing for information on the Shetland mare, who was discovered by members of the public in Watery Lane, Foots Cray, near London, yesterday (9 June).

The chestnut, who was thought to be in her late teens, was emaciated and in pain. She was not microchipped.

“It was incredibly sad to find this poor pony in such a bad way,” said RSPCA animal rescue officer Adam Tasker.

“When I arrived, officers from Kent Police had untied the pony and provided her with some water, but it was clear that the wound to her head caused by the tight-fitting headcollar was very severe, and we had no doubt she was in a lot of pain. It was also clear she was very underweight too.”

Mr Tasker called a vet, who confirmed that the wound to her neck was very deep and infected with maggots. The pony also had painful wounds to her legs and feet.

“The pony’s heart rate was abnormally high, likely due to the infection, and the vet found she had prominent mobility issues concerning her back legs,” an RSPCA spokesperson said. “Sadly, the vet concluded the pony was suffering and made the decision that the kindest course of action was to euthanise her as a result.”

Mr Tasker said it was very sad the pony could not be saved.

“We fear someone deliberately left her tied to the fence in the car park which is such a sad thing to do to an already suffering pony,” he added.

“During 2024, my RSPCA colleagues across England and Wales attended 22,503 incidents involving an abandoned animal, just like this pony. It’s never okay to abandon an animal, and I am keen to hear from anyone with more information about how this pony ended up like this.”

Anyone with information can call the RSPCA appeal line in confidence, on 0300 12 8018.

