Pony found wandering the streets becomes Christmas star

An abandoned pony left to wander the streets with no food, water or shelter has made an “amazing recovery” and is the the focus of World Horse Welfare’s Christmas appeal.

Colin, a yearling standing at 11.2hh, was discovered by field officer Christopher Shaw in early 2018 when the charity was notified by a member of the public that horses were repeatedly straying on to the roads in Potton, Bedfordshire.

Unsuccessful attempts were made to find Colin’s owner and when Mr Shaw returned a few weeks later he found Colin’s condition had deteriorated and he was alone.

Mr Shaw said: “He was underweight and suffering from a lice infestation, plus he wasn’t being kept in an enclosed space so was at real risk of injuring himself or causing an accident. I was told that he had learnt the finishing times of the local school and so would take himself down to wait at the gates each day in the hope of finding food.

“He’d also apparently worked out where other horses were kept in the local area and would go to stand next to them – probably for companionship and more than likely to try and share their forage.”

Mr Shaw said Colin’s hooves were splitting, having not been trimmed, and the charity worked with the local council in order to have Colin signed over to the charity’s care in April 2018.

“When the lorry arrived to transport Colin to safety, it was like he knew exactly what was happening and practically trotted into the horsebox. Since being in the care of World Horse Welfare’s Hall Farm he has thrived and made great friends with a number of other youngsters on the farm,” he said.

“Colin was in such a sorry state when we found him so it’s really heartwarming to see him looking so healthy, happy and full of life now – living exactly as a young pony like him should be. Seeing horses transformed in the way that Colin has been is what makes my job so worthwhile and keeps me going every day. There are so many horses just like Colin who need our help both at Christmas and all year round so I’d ask anyone who is able to spare a few pounds to donate to World Horse Welfare’s Christmas appeal and enable us to change the lives of even more horses and ponies.”

