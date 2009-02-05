Ponies and riders fall through ice during racing in Reykjavík

Nearly 20 ponies and riders fell through the ice while racing on a pond in Iceland.

They fell through the frozen Reykjavík Pond during the Championship League in Horse Sports’ tölt show on Tuesday, 3 February.

The Icelandic pony is unique in having a fifth gait, described as a running walk, which they call tölt.

All ponies and riders were rescued but the animals had to be warmed with heat lamps as there was a high chance of hypothermia.

A local equestrian journalist, Fjölnir Thorgeirsson, was reported to be the hero of the hour, jumping into the water and helping to haul the horses out of the ice.

Tölt horse shows on ice are regularly held in Iceland in winter.