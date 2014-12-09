Police appeal after horse dies in stable fire

A horse has died in a stable fire (not pictured) in the Llwynhendy area of Llanelli, near Swansea in Wales.

The fire was “well alight” said police when it was reported at 9.05pm last Friday evening (5 December).

Firefighters were already at the scene when the police arrived. They found the horse dead in a stable.

The other horse in the yard escaped, said Dyfred-Powys police.

“The building sustained extensive fire damage,” said a spokesman for the police.

The police and fire service are investigating the cause of the fire and are asking for help.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or anyone with any information relating to this to contact PC Guy 39 in Llwynhendy by calling 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111,” said a spokesman.

The stable fire is the first H&H has reported on in the UK for a couple of months, but in November in the US a devastating fire killed 32 horses in a yard near Chicago.

Fire departments from 27 surrounding areas helped put out the blaze. One firefighter suffered minor injuries while helping put out the fire and was treated at a local hospital but no-one else was hurt.

The five horses that escaped the fire were found in a nearby field unharmed.

In the same week 17 horses died in a fire at Smithfield Stables near Edwardsburg in Michigan.

Around 75 firefighters attended the blaze. As the stables were in such a remote location firefighers had to travel more than a mile to access water to bring back to the barn.

The entire barn was demolished and all the horses inside died.