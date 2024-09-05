Personal best smashed at Burghley, leopard print and other things the horse world is talking about





A great start

Olympic team gold medallist Ros Canter scored a five-star personal-best dressage score with Izilot DHI on the opening day of dressage at Defender Burghley Horse Trials. As second between the white boards, following Harry Meade and Superstition, Ros and her 2023 Pau Horse Trials winner scored 19.9 to take an early lead. “He’s the most elastic horse I’ve ever ridden,” said Ros. “You only have to clench your tummy muscles and tighten your backside and he’s got the ability of a dressage horse. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Eventing fashion

Yesterday’s Burghley trot-up was worthy of a Paris catwalk, with touches of paisley, leopard print and a beautiful purple beret. Harry Meade chose his usual bright colours; an electric-blue suit, Tom McEwen was named best-dressed male rider in a tweed waistcoat and cap, and Badminton winner Caroline Powell was fabulous in leopard print. Burghley debutante Bella Innes Ker won the ladies’ best-dressed award in khaki and British-based French rider Gaspard Maksud, who is also making his Burghley debut, sported a purple beret, blazer, bow tie and shoes.

Mark Todd’s home

If you’re hoping to move house – and have nearly £4m to spend – you might want to have a look at the base of eventing legend turned racing trainer Mark Todd. The specialist equestrian training establishment is on the northern slopes of the Wessex Downs, near Lambourn, and includes 38 stables, a 30x60m school, gallops and a cross-country course, as well as a main house and a self-contained annexe, all within 135 acres.

