Pavitt sisters claim Hickstead young horse championship apiece





The Pavitt sisters claimed a Hickstead young horse championship apiece when Nicole followed up on Louise’s seven and eight-year old win on Friday with a first and third in Saturday’s (25 June) Billy Stud Auction six-year-old jumping championship.

“It was quite funny yesterday, my mum was stood on the viewing platform as I went in [when Louise was in the lead] and she looked at me and said ‘don’t you dare!’” Nicole said.

“I said, ‘I can tell who your favourite child is!’”

Saturday morning’s six-year-old championship was Nicole’s chance to take centre stage and she piloted Leigh Collier’s black mare Colliers Carlotta into a 1.58sec lead over Holly Smith and her own and husband Graham’s gelding Lorenzo VII.

She followed up with a third place on her mother Sandra’s Genial Du Dalot just 0.50sec slower.

Carlotta (Codex One x Cornet Obolensky) had a late start to her career because she had a foal but although she lacks experience, she has showcased her potential with strong results in limited outings.

“In Spain early in the year she won two six-year-old grands prix. She has such a good brain and for how little she’s done, she’s come on so quickly,” said Nicole, who has been riding the mare since last July.

“She was quite spirited when we first got her but with work she has really knuckled down.”

The Billy Stud Auction British five-year-old jumping championship was headed by another one-to-watch. Louis Simmons’ Rosita VD Bisshop, ridden by Izac Ketteridge, has now won four consecutive national and international age championships.

“She won the first day here as well,” said 19-year-old Izac, who has been riding for Louis since the start of the year. “You never know what to expect in a big ring and she has not jumped on grass somewhere like this before.

“She has been a really good horse for us this year. From the first time I rode her I knew she was going to be a special one.”

Like Nicole’s young horse contenders, Rosita will be aimed at Bolesworth’s young horse show with a view for qualifying for the world championships at Lanaken.