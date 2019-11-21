Innovative ownership syndicate aims to keep good horses for Britain

The founder of a showjumping syndicate that hopes to provide financial return as well as introducing more people to the sport says its basic aim is to keep good horses for British riders.

Sarah Peacocke has set up a company to buy Cornets Pleasure WW (Gibbs), bred by Gerda Weston of Weston Warmbloods. The four-year-old stallion is by Cornet Obolensky and his dam is a full sister to Scott Brash’s ride Hello Forever.

The company is offering 150 ownership shares, at £1,000 each, with the prospect of return on the cost from Gibbs’ stud fees. Two-thirds have already been sold.

“Two things are unique about this; I think it’s the first time a young showjumping horse has been syndicated this way,” Ms Peacocke told H&H.“It’s a one-off payment for the shareholders, they don’t have to pay for upkeep or anything, and because he’s a stallion, there should be good stud fees coming in every year.

