Kim Bailey: Syndicated ownership is not to be sniffed at *H&H Plus*

It was a testing weekend for Cheltenham and the loss of the Countryside Day was sad for them. It is hard to imagine that racing at Cheltenham in early November could possibly be waterlogged when, most years, we are praying for rain at this time of year.

The day is one of the Countryside Alliance’s biggest fundraising events, so to miss out on all the hard-earned money when the countryside and its pursuits are so much under threat was devastating. Thankfully, the racecourse was able to run on both the Saturday and Sunday.