Know an outstanding mare? Nominate her for this prestigious Horse & Hound award

The nominations open today for the 2019 Horse & Hound outstanding mare award, which will be presented at the British Horse Foundation Awards Dinner at London’s Leonardo Royal Hotel on Saturday, 11 January.

If you know of a mare who has made a significant contribution to British breeding, whether she has excelled in sport herself, or produced progeny who have enjoyed success in any equestrian discipline, you have until Monday, 2 December to let us know about her.

Last year’s Horse & Hound outstanding mare award was won by Sarah Oppenheimer’s prolific broodmare, Rubinsteena (Rubinstein x Donnerhall), and presented to Sarah by Horse & Hound’s dressage and sport horse breeding editor Polly Bryan (pictured, below).

The fantastic foundation mare of the Oppenheimers’ Headmore Stud, in Hampshire, died last year at the age of 22, leaving behind an extensive dressage dynasty who are winning at national, international and regional level.

Among Ruby’s most successful offspring currently on the circuit are Headmore Bella Ruby, a seven-year-old Belissimo M mare who recently picked up her second national title of the year at advanced medium with Alice Oppenheimer, the nine-year-old Dimaggio daughter Headmore Davina, an international winner at small tour and current winter national inter I champion, and 11-year-old Headmore Wimoweh, whom Alice has competed up to grand prix.

“Without Ruby we would have only one horse on our yard— everything else I ride is one of hers,” said Alice.

Mares do not have to be alive to be nominated, and do not have to be British-bred, as long as they have had an impact on British breeding. Nominations from previous years will not be carried over, but owners and connections are welcome to re-submit nominations.

Nominations for the Stallion AI Services Meritoire Award also open today. This award is presented to the person who, in the opinion of the British Horse Foundation Awards Committee, has made an outstanding lifetime contribution to the performance sport horse and pony breeding industry. Previous winners include Richard Meade, Desi Dillingham, Lynne Crowden and, last year, Jennie Loriston-Clarke.

To make a nomination for either award, please visit the British Horse Foundation website.

