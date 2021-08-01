Horse put down after injury on Tokyo Olympics cross-country course





Jet Set, ridden by Robin Godel on the Swiss team, has been put down after incurring an injury on the Tokyo Olympics cross-country course at Sea Forest today.

A statement issued by FEI eventing director Catrin Norinder said that the 14-year-old gelding had jumped clear up to the Mount Fuji Water (fence 20abcd) but “pulled up extremely lame” after that fence.

“The horse received immediate veterinary attention at the fence and, after an initial assessment, was transferred by horse ambulance to the onsite veterinary clinic,” said the statement.

“Sadly, ultrasound scans revealed an irreparable ligament rupture in the lower right limb, just above the hoof, and on humane grounds and with the agreement of the owners and athlete, the decision was taken to put the horse to sleep.”

Olympics horse death: post mortem will take place

The statement continued that: “In line with the FEI veterinary regulations, samples have already been taken from the horse and a post mortem will be conducted.”

Jet Set was a Spanish-bred bay gelding by Nordico, produced by Andrew Nicholson – who is the Swiss team’s cross-country coach – up to five-star level, winning the CCI3* (now CCI4*-L) at Bramham Horse Trials in 2016. He also achieved seven other top-10 finishes internationally with Andrew, including third in the CCI3* (now CCI4*-L) at Tattersalls in 2015.

Robin first started competing the horse internationally at the start of 2020 and had had two top-10 placings at four-star with him, as well as 14th in the competitive CCI4*-S at Luhmühlen Horse Trials in June.

