Olympic rider suspended, community riding school’s plea for help, and more things the horse world is talking about





Olympic rider suspended

Australian Olympic rider Heath Ryan (pictured, top) has been suspended by the FEI and Equestrian Australia, pending investigation, after a video surfaced of him repeatedly whipping a horse. Heath, 67, said that the “most awful video” was taken two years ago, of a six-year-old called Nico, a “beautiful type” who was “dropped off at my place on his way to the knackery”. He described the situation as “part of a rescue mission”. The FEI and Equestrian Australia are investigating.

Read more on this story

Park Palace Ponies issues urgent plea for help

Much-loved community riding school Park Palace Ponies is facing ‘imminent closure’ unless it can raise £300,000 to secure its long-term future by 28 June. The Liverpool-based riding school recently raised £4,000, which was enough to cover liability insurance and secure a council riding school licence. But more is needed for its survival, and the remaining staff have received redundancy notices. “We understand people are tired, and that fundraising fatigue is real,” said trustee Karen Scott. “But we’re asking – one final time – for support. This is about more than horses. This is about saving a community space that brings joy, purpose and unity.”

Discover more on this news

Piggy March: ‘Well done to Harry Meade’

Badminton and Burghley winner Piggy March shares her thoughts on Harry Meade’s achievements, Defender Bramham’s new designer, and competition for British selection for the Europeans, in her exclusive H&H column this week. “Well done to Harry Meade for making it to world number one,” says Piggy. “Harry has grafted, like everyone does in eventing, for many years and had his fair share of knocks that could have finished his career, but he has plugged on through.”

Read Piggy’s column in full

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now