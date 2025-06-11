



A much-loved riding school is facing “imminent closure” with a final shutdown date of 28 June unless it can raise a six-figure sum to secure its future.

Park Palace Ponies in Liverpool has issued a final appeal to raise £300,000, which would secure its operations for three years while it implements a long-term sustainability plan. The aim is to develop a strategy with Sport England, to move away from total reliance on grants and fundraising.

The ponies are based in Liverpool’s L8 area. The organisation’s aim is to make riding accessible to all in Liverpool city centre and bring the benefits of equestrian education to an urban environment.

A recent campaign run by Park Palace Ponies raised £4,000, which was enough to cover liability insurance and secure a council riding school licence. But more is needed for long-term survival, and the remaining staff have now received redundancy notices.

“This has been a heartbreaking time,” said riding school chair Pamela Allen. “But we’re not giving up without a fight. This space means everything to our young people and our wider community. This is our city. We are L8.”

In recent weeks, the school has worked with the Liverpool Muslim Outreach Society and children’s charity Team Oasis, and has taken horses out to meet the public at Granby Street Market.

“We understand people are tired, and that fundraising fatigue is real,” said trustee Karen Scott. “But we’re asking – one final time – for support. This is about more than horses. This is about saving a community space that brings joy, purpose, and unity.”

For information and to donate, visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/save-park-palace-ponies-liverpool

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now