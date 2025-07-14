Second chances: horses rescued from neglect and abandonment bring joy as much-loved riding school members





A cob who was found abandoned in a stranger’s garden and is now a much-loved riding school horse is just one of 18 neglected equines thriving owing to a new partnership.

Bransby Horses has joined forces with the British Horse Society (BHS) as part of the latter’s Second Chance project. The scheme, which has already benefited 130 horses in collaboration with the RSPCA, involves rehoming rescued horses to BHS approved riding centres.

Since the launch of the Bransby partnership last November, 18 horses rescued by the charity have been rehomed to centres, and six more are awaiting transfer to their new homes. One of these is five-year-old Rex, who was found “severely neglected” in a garden, rescued and rehabilitated by Bransby, and is now part of the family at Peers Clough Packhorses in Lancashire.

The centre’s owner Chris Thomas said: “Rex settled down immediately. He has proved to be an instant hit with our wide age range of clientele and has comfortably taken to our Saturday groups of children.

“The collaboration between Bransby and the BHS has proved very successful for us as an approved centre, for Rex, who is happily settled, and for our clients who think he’s so cute.”

A BHS spokesperson said there has “never been more need” for this project, owing to the numbers of neglected and abandoned horses, and the challenges faced by riding schools. Rescued equines are carefully rehabilitated and assessed to ensure they are suitable for this pathway.

BHS head of business support Sarah Dale said: “Rex’s story perfectly captures why the Second Chance project is so important. Horses and ponies like Rex deserve a future where they are safe, loved and valued – and that’s exactly what this partnership makes possible. We are incredibly proud to be working alongside Bransby Horses and the RSPCA to give these wonderful animals the second chance they truly deserve.”

Bransby rehoming manager Natasha Brocklehurst added that the charity is delighted to be working on the project – and very proud of Rex.

“We’re so thankful to Peers Clough Packhorses for giving Rex a truly wonderful home where he can continue to thrive and bring joy and confidence to young riders,” she said.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now