Olympic champion retires, a former Olympic champion’s court case and other things the horse world is talking about

“The best years of her life”

Olympic champion TSF Dalera BB has retired aged 17 after a stellar career. She and Jessica von Bredow-Werndl won individual dressage gold in 2021 and 2024, helping Germany to team gold at both Games. Beatrice Buerchler-Keller and Micaela Werndl’s mare has also won four individual European golds. She is to stay with Jessica, who said it had been an “incredibly beautiful journey”, and that she is “looking forward to giving Dalera the best years of her life here in Aubenhausen, because she deserves one thing, and that is the very best”.

Eric Lamaze in court case

The 2008 Olympic champion has been ordered to pay over $500,000 in a long-running legal case concerning horse sales. A judge in Ontario found in favour of the claimants, Iron Horse Farm Inc, as the claim was not defended. The claimants said they do not expect to see the money they have been awarded but that the case was not about the money, “it was about right and wrong”.

Future plans

Tom McEwen has provided an update on another Olympic gold medal-winning horse. Toledo De Kerser, who was on the British eventing team that triumphed in Tokyo, has been in the field relaxing with JL Dublin, whom Tom rode as part of the winning team at the Paris Games this summer. Toledo was injured at Burghley last year but has been back under saddle this year.

