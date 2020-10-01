‘I’ll fight to clear my name’: champion jockey Oisin Murphy denies ever taking cocaine after positive drug test

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy has strongly denied ever taking cocaine after he tested positive for metabolites of the Class A drug — but an independent lab test was negative.

The Irishman, who was crowned British champion Flat jockey in October 2019 after riding 164 winners and heads the current championship, was selected for urine testing at Chantilly racecourse on 19 July.

The 25-year-old was told by France Galop on 19 August that his “A” sample had returned positive for metabolites of cocaine, which he denies ever taking.

“I have never taken cocaine in my life and I will do everything that I can to prove that I have not taken cocaine,” said Oisin.

“I want to thank those who are supporting me and in the meantime I want to keep riding winners and focus on my career. I will have no further comment to make and wish to respect the processes of France Galop.”

On the same day he received the news of his positive sample, Oisin arranged for an independent laboratory to undertake hair sampling in a bid to prove his innocence.

A statement from the Professional Jockeys Association said this was taken on 22 August and the collection process was filmed by the laboratory for authenticity.

“The laboratory analysed multiple 0.3cm segments of Oisin’s hair and on 26 August the results of the hair test returned completely negative for metabolites of cocaine, which was entirely expected as Oisin has never taken cocaine,” added the statement

“These results have been shared with France Galop and he awaits the results of France Galop’s analysis of his ‘B’ sample.”

Oisin was the youngest jockey for 13 years to take the British championship title last October, and leads this year’s campaign with 111 winners from 635 rides.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

