Farewell to prolific pony breeder and showing commentator, aged 92





Norwood White, the prolific pony breeder and founder of Colbeach Stud died on 28 April, aged 92.

Norwood was born on 20 May 1932 in Lincolnshire and grew up on the family farm. He became involved with horses when he married Renita Ward, having met as teenagers. The couple welcomed their daughter Virginia in 1958.

The couple bought show ponies for Virginia and some of these, Dearest Emma, Monarchs True Love and Tye Valley Quail, became broodmares for Colbeach Stud, when it was formed in the mid-1960s.

Colbeach started with Welsh section Bs then British Riding Ponies. It became a hugely successful and respected breeding operation, producing many top ponies and Horse of the Year Show winners. Norwood liked a pony to be as correct as possible; he had a good eye, and manners and way of going were very important, in his opinion.

Some of the stud’s notable ponies include Colbeach Salaman, Colbeach Starlight Express, Colbeach Nightlight and Colbeach Sensation, to name just a few. The stud also stood sought-after stallions Downland Mandarin and Willowbay Symphony. It was later taken over by Jerome Harforth and ponies continue to compete with the Colbeach prefix.

The couple did everything together; Renita judged all over the world and Norwood was always by her side, sharing their passion for ponies and showing. Norwood was also a respected commentator for organisations including the British Show Pony Society and Ponies UK. Renita died in March 2017 and Norwood moved to Northumberland to be closer to Virginia, where he remained in good health.

Norwood is survived by Virignia and his grandson Archie.

