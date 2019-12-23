Hunt’s foodbank donations to support those in need at Christmas

Members of the North Shropshire Hunt have made two large donations to one of their local foodbanks in the build-up to Christmas.

Annie O’Donnell, wife of North Shropshire joint-master Nigel O’Donnell, and their daughter Poppy were keen to support Foodbank Plus, which operates under the Barnabus Community Projects banner in Shrewsbury. They have worked with members of the hunt to put together a range of items, from dried and tinned food to personal hygiene products, washing powder, baby products and cleaning products. Collections of items have been made at meets over the past few weeks.

Annie said: “The support from all members of the North Shropshire Hunt has been overwhelming and it is so lovely that we can help people in our own community. We hope that other groups might feel inspired to do the same.”

Foodbank Plus is run by Karen Williams and a team of more than 80 volunteers.

Karen said: “It’s not just people in towns and cities who need the services of food banks; many people in isolated rural communities are also in great need of support, not just at this time of year but all year round.”

A hunt spokesman said: “For Christmas alone Foodbank Plus has put together 168 parcels for people and families across Shropshire, ranging in size from something for one person to something for 10 people, so that anyone in need of some help can have a lunch and a brief respite from the day-to-day stress of making ends meet.”

