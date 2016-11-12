London 2012 Olympic gold medallist to retire

Steve Guerdat’s London 2012 individual gold medallist Nino Des Buissonnets is to be retired at CHI Geneva next month.

The Swiss showjumping star has been a consistent world-class performer, finishing second twice in the world cup finals as well as narrowly missing out on another Olympic medal when he finished fourth in Rio.

In a brilliant career, he has also collected a string of prestigious grand prix successes, including at Rio, Helsinki and La Baule.

The Selle Francais gelding will make a final appearance in the ring on his home turf, jumping in Geneva’s Rolex grand prix on Sunday, 11 December.

The legendary bay has won the competition — one of the three legs of the Rolex grand slam — on two previous occasions, in 2012 and 2015. In their eight previous rounds in this grand prix, only once has this combination hit a single pole.

“He deserves the chance to call it a day at Palexpo, in top form. I’ve thought long and hard about it since the Rio Games and I have no doubts about my decision: Nino des Buissonnets will take his final bow at Geneva,” said Steve.

Continued below…

More international showjumping news:



“I said back in Rio that Nino wouldn’t be taking part in any more important championships, just in a few more shows. He’ll be 16 soon, and competing at that age has its risks, risks that I’d rather not take as I so much want him to finish on a high note.

“He deserves the right to quit at the top of his form, at the end of a great season, in the so-special Palexpo arena. It’s the right time and place to stop.”

Nino will be retired at the end of the competition, in front of his owner Urs Schwarzenbach, his team, stable staff and fans.

Bred in northern France at the Deroubaix Farm by Kannan out of Hermine Du Prelet, a mare by Narcos II, Nino was originally competed internationally by Frenchman Guillame Foutrier before the ride was taken over by Steve in 2011.