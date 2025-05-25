



The founder of Oaklands Riding School and Newoak Stud died on 5 May aged 74, following a short illness.

Born and raised in Exeter, Devon, Joyce was the daughter of Peggy and Alf Newberry, farmers by trade but stock people to the core. She attended her first horse show aged seven and never lost the bug.

In 1971 she founded Oaklands Riding School aged 21 and it became one of the biggest riding schools in the south of England. Her daughter Jacky joined the business in 1997, and the riding school continues to thrive with more than 50 horses. Customers who learned to ride as children in the school’s early days now bring their children and grandchildren.

Joyce showjumped and then began showing – while her brother Tony started in showing and became a successful showjumper and chef d’equipe for the British junior and young rider teams.

Joyce’s other passion was Dartmoor ponies, having been introduced to the breed by Mrs Montgomery of the White Willow Stud when she took in one of her ponies, White Willows Bewitching, to sell. The pony became Newoak Stud’s foundation mare, with Jurstone Parke Eliza. Both mares’ lines continue to run through the stud’s breeding programme.

The stud’s success has been widely regarded; Newoak ponies have won at Horse of the Year Show, Royal Windsor and the Royal International. Joyce and Jacky have won the HOYS leading Dartmoor breeder of the year seven times, and this year they won the National Pony Society’s leading breeder of the year award.

Joyce served on judging panels and was known for her good eye. She could judge any horse, and enjoyed watching all breeds, from Shires to miniatures. She did not follow racing but could often pick the winner just from watching them walk around the paddock.

Joyce loved all animals and was known for her larger-than-life character. She lived life to the full and her passion for horses and ponies was unwavering.

She is survived by Jacky and Tony, and her two beloved miniature dachshunds.

A celebration of Joyce’s life will take place on 10 June, at Newoak Stud in Exeter.

