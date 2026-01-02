Equestrians dedicated to helping others recognised in New Year Honours





Members of the equestrian world who have dedicated their lives to helping others have been recognised in the 2026 New Year Honours List.

Phil Wadey, the joint winner of H&H’s volunteer of the year award in 2022 with Sarah Bucks for their work in preserving rights of way, has been appointed MBE for services to public rights of way.

Dr Wadey (pictured, top), a British Horse Society regional access officer, told H&H it was “a complete surprise” when the letter arrived asking if he would accept the honour.

“I took it as a sign that not only had someone taken the time and trouble to make a nomination, but that it had been through the checking and shortlisting processes and that someone in Government thought that the work to research and record historical bridleways and byways, and separately to create new bridleways, was well worthwhile,” he said.

“Of course, all riders will know riding out is good for mental and physical health, can aid in training horses and is just good fun. It’s great to have official recognition that opening new paths or keeping paths open, and helping others do likewise, is of benefit to society.”

He added that he was really pleased when Sarah received her MBE last year.

Dr Wadey first became involved in advocating for the inclusion of equestrians on off-road rights of way when he was still at school.

He was riding his pony and found a notice at the end of a bridleway saying the farmer had applied to have it removed. He wrote to the council and the BHS bridleway officer for the area spotted his response and signed him up as a bridleways officer straight away. The bridleway was saved and he has gone on to help preserve hundreds of other routes.

“I was really pleased the week before Christmas to hear that another mile of path I had applied to record had completed the process and would be confirmed in the new year. This was an interesting route running along the county boundary so involved two councils.This one brings my ‘total’ to 35 miles of bridleway and byway for equestrians,” he said.

“New Year’s Day was the original date of the cut-off for recording historic paths. In England it is now set at 1 Jan 2031 while in Wales it was abolished. On Boxing Day 2024, the Government announced it would be repealed in England. It will be important to hold the Government to its promise this year, so we can remove the pressure on volunteers and on local authorities to record all their paths by 2031.

“Good luck to everyone else working on recording, improving and extending the equestrian route network.”

New Year Honours List: “Shy Lowen has developed into a place of sanctuary”

Bernadette Langfield, who founded Shy Lowen Horse and Pony Sanctuary in Liverpool in the 1990s, has been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to charity.

Shy Lowen, which means “home of happiness” in old English and became a registered charity in February 2008, was set up by Mrs Langfield after she met a horse named Comet.

“He was neglected and aggressive towards humans, which led me to Monty Roberts and subsequently Kelly Marks. Using these methods led Comet and I to a deep friendship based in trust. I promised Comet that no other horses would suffer as he had and began a search for a property to set up a sanctuary,” she told H&H.

“The land we occupy had been subject to the illegal dumping of builders’ waste and rubble. I, along with my husband, undertook to clear this at our expense which was a condition of us being granted a lease from the land owner, Sefton Council. We then remortgaged our home to pay for the building of stabling and a large classroom.”

She added: “There have been many trials and tribulations along the way and Shy Lowen has developed into a place of sanctuary for horses, ponies, humans and wildlife.

“We provide horse and pony rescue and rehabilitation, alternative curriculum education, ‘Neighmaste’ mindfulness and meditation, and equine-assisted life coaching. Most of the people accessing the education and coaching interventions are young people and military veterans.”

The charity offers volunteering opportunities for all ages, which in turn allows people to enjoy riding free.

Mrs Langfield said she is “deeply humbled” to receive a British Empire Medal.

“I feel the award is a reflection of how resilience, tenacity and vision can drive one to achieve goals while making a positive difference to the lives of other beings. I hope it inspires others to do the same,” she said.

The “beating heart” of Gareloch RDA

Gareloch Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) chairman Kate Bennet has been appointed MBE for services to the disabled community in West and Central Scotland.

Gareloch RDA described Ms Bennet as the “beating heart” of the organisation.

“She started with the group in 2004, simply helping a friend out and leading a horse in a session,” said a spokesperson.

“Almost 22 years later, she is our chair and has spent an incredible amount of time, energy, care and love ensuring the group’s success. And not just Gareloch RDA, for many years she was also the chair of the West and Central Scotland RDA, overseeing all groups in the region.

“Kate has given so much of herself to our group, we are thrilled that it has been recognised in the 2026 King’s New Year Honours list.”

Others receiving honours include David Main, deputy vice-chancellor at the Royal Agricultural University in Cirencester.

Professor Main, who originally trained and practised as a veterinary surgeon, has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to animal welfare. This is in recognition of his work with the Home Office’s animals in science committee, which he chaired for six years.

To stay up to date with all the breaking equestrian news throughout the year, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now