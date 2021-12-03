



The British Show Pony Society (BSPS) has announced a new winter qualifying series that aims to “encourage new members to the society and enable existing members to bring on novice ponies during winter.”

The new classes, set to run during 2022 and culminate in a final at the BSPS winter championships on 30 April, is to be named the Winter Worker Stakes.

The series is a change from the normal working hunter pony classes as they will be run in jump height sections ranging from 60cm to 1m and will be open to riders of any age.

“This will allow experienced riders a chance to educate young ponies and help our younger riders gain valuable experience over smaller courses before the summer,” said a BSPS spokesman.

The marking system has been tweaked to place more emphasis on the jumping phase, with 70 marks available for the jump round. There will be 30 marks available for style and manners, while jumping and for conformation. This system will “ensure that ponies jumping the courses are aptly rewarded”.

The first three in each class as well as the highest-placed child will qualify for the final to encourage younger riders to compete.

The BSPS added: “Riders and ponies will be able to compete in multiple classes to help them gain valuable experience and to ensure that competitors have more than one class to compete in at winter shows.

“However, riders must still be suitably mounted size-wise for the pony they ride, and marks will be deducted if judges consider this not to be the case.”

Qualifiers will be held at BSPS affiliated winter shows from now until the end of April.

