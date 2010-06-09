New national sales manager for Bedsoft

Essex-based bedding company BedSoft has a new national sales manager.

Nicola Read has recently joined the team from Animal Fayre and brings with her “a wealth of customer service experience and confidence with sales” says the company.

BedSoft managing director Scott Bird says: “We are delighted that Nicola is joining our team, she has great communication skills and is very approachable, we have complete confidence in her abilities to successfully promote the BedSoft brand.”

Ms Read (pictured left) is already booking visits with many of the regions wholesalers, stockists and yards.

She said: “I am delighted to have joined the BedSoft team, it is a great opportunity for me to promote products that I truly believe in.

“I have three horses which I show at county level and enjoy dressage with and three heavy horses that I compete nationally, in hand, driven and ridden, so I know first-hand how beneficial, affordable and reliable BedSoft is for good equine management.”

BedSoft Ltd is based at Frieze Hall Farm in Essex. Their bedding range is produced using the straw grown at Frieze Hall Farm and on neighbouring farms, keeping raw material, transport costs and the carbon footprint to a minimum.

Log onto www.bedsoft.co.uk for more information or to contact Nicola Read please email Nicola@bedsoft.co.uk or call 07584 344 622.