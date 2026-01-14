New lifetime ‘safety net’ connecting horses with people in their past who care





A new system that will provide a “safety net” for horses by connecting them with people who want to offer support “if they should ever fall on hard times down the road” has been launched by US Equestrian (USEF).

USEF’s “lifetime care contacts” initiative is a free and voluntary system designed to allow the governing body’s members to add themselves to a horse’s USEF record, signifying that if the horse ever needs financial assistance or a home, they would like to be contacted.

“We understand that many breeders, owners, athletes and grooms care deeply for the horses who have touched their lives and want to be there for them if they should ever fall on hard times down the road,” said USEF chief executive Bill Moroney.

“We had media and member inquiries about such a system last year and realised this is a way we can help.”

A USEF spokesperson added that the lifetime care system is designed to act “as a safety net for horses” – and the goal is to “facilitate connections as needed”.

“US Equestrian isn’t positioned to require anyone to reach out to a horse’s lifetime care contact, but we are in a position to make it easier for a horse in need to be connected with someone who has expressed an interest in helping them,” said Mr Moroney.

To be added as a lifetime care contact to a horse’s record – or to check if a horse has a contact on its file – individuals must be a USEF member or have a free fan account.

“USEF is unable to require that someone consult a lifetime care contact before moving, selling or transferring a horse,” said the spokesperson.

