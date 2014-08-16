New home for The Racehorse Sanctuary

Thirty ex-racehorses are now settling into their new home in Surrey.

The Racehorse Sanctuary moved from West Sussex to nearby Stilemans in Surrey last month (27-28 July).

The charity — which won a Countryside Alliance Rural Hero award in 2011 — had been looking for new premises since being made homeless from its old home in Bridge Hill in Cowfold earlier this year.

It had been forced to sell its old property after a supporter, who helped buy the farm in the first place, asked for their money back sooner than expected.

New trustee Jane Kindred said: “We had so many offers of lovely places but decided on Stilemans because the facilities are exceptional and it is on sandy soil.”

The new site has a sand-school, extensive hacking in the woodland on the 140-acre estate, and 30 roomy brick-built stables.

The other new trustee is racehorse owner and trainer Carrie Zetter-Wells.

Founded by Graham Oldfield and Sue Collins in 2006 to give injured or retired racehorses a life after racing, the Sanctuary has an active re-homing scheme.

The horses, depending on their ability and state of health, are re-homed as hacking, competition horses or companions.

Possible homes are vetted and horses, which remain the property of the charity, are inspected regularly.

“We have a huge waiting list but following the move we are hoping to reduce this,” added Jane Kindred.

This news story was first published in Horse & Hound magazine (14 August, 2014 issue)