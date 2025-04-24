‘Together we can change lives’: group of neglected ponies highlights impact of living costs on horse welfare





“Together we can save lives” is the message from a welfare charity, which gave neglected ponies the care they needed in their last months.

The Mare and Foal Sanctuary is sharing the story of Hazel, Willow and Oakley, whom it took in late last year, to highlight the “ongoing equine welfare crisis compounded by the high cost of living”.

The charity took all three in but Willow and Oakley had to be put down despite the best efforts of staff and vets.

“When piebald cob Hazel arrived in December she was in a distressed state, suffering from patches of sore skin and an infestation of lice,” a Mare and Foal Sanctuary spokesperson said. “Her Shetland companions Willow and Oakley also faced significant health issues requiring immediate veterinary attention. Working closely with their owner, the sanctuary’s welfare and rehoming team recognised the severity of their situation and despite reaching full capacity, the charity made the crucial decision to accommodate all three ponies.”

Hazel was in a “serious” condition, suffering with open sores from sweet itch, Willow was very underweight with dental issues that made eating difficult and Oakley was showing signs of conjunctivitis.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Mare and Foal Sanctuary’s supporters, the charity’s care team took urgent action, and each pony was medically assessed,” the spokesperson said. Hazel was treated for the lice and her skin condition improved but Willow “faced more resistance in her recovery”.

“Despite a gentle feeding plan and comprehensive care, she eventually stopped eating and displayed signs of colic,” the spokesperson said. “Following thorough assessments by the sanctuary’s on-site veterinary team and highly experienced care staff, the heartbreaking decision was made to put Willow to sleep, surrounded by her grooms and lifelong friends, Hazel and Oakley.

“Oakley remained under close watch for another two months, but the chronic nature of his eye condition ultimately led the vets and sanctuary team to make another painful decision to put him to sleep. His lack of vision severely affected his quality of life, and his grooms found solace in knowing he was given the very best loving care during his final months.”

Field officer Leah Brook said she was glad the sanctuary could help all three ponies.

“Despite the difficulties of this case, I’m grateful that the owner accepted our help,” she said. “When I first saw Willow, I didn’t know if she would make it to the day of the rescue. Once we got her back to the sanctuary we acted quickly and did all we could to make her comfortable. It’s heartbreaking that we were too late to save her.

“To lose Oakley just two months later was devastating. He was such a sweet-natured pony. I’m glad he spent his final months getting the treatment and care he needed with us. I’d like to thank our kind supporters for enabling this rescue to happen.”

Sanctuary chief executive Rhodri Samuel said the cost-of-living crisis is having a direct impact on owners’ being able to meet their horses’ welfare needs.

“With the help of our supporters we are working hard to help more ponies like Hazel, Willow and Oakley who need specialist care,” he said. “This rescue came at a time when our sanctuary was already at high capacity. Unfortunately, we can only bring in the most urgent cases, but with our supporters we will continue to be there for horses when they need us most. Please join us in our spring appeal to provide care for equines in need. Your donations make a significant difference, and together, we can change lives.”

