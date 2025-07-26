Severely neglected Friesian mule has ‘promise of a bright future’ after rescue





A severely neglected mule, the result of a Friesian bred with a donkey, has “the promise of a bright future” after undergoing life-saving surgery thanks to his rescuers.

This week the Horse Trust welcomed four-year-old mule Frank, who was rescued by Communities for Horses in Swansea.

A spokesperson for the Horse Trust said Frank was found in “an appalling condition”.

“Thanks to the compassion of a good samaritan and the swift action of Communities for Horses in Swansea, Frank was rescued from severe neglect, and the Horse Trust was asked to step in and take him into their ownership,” he said.

“His most urgent medical issue, a shocking and painful mass thought to have been likely caused by a botched and illegal castration attempt – or was potentially a tumour that had become dangerously infected. The nature of the injury and mass was deeply distressing and must have been causing him excruciating pain.”

Frank underwent surgery at Cotts Equine Hospital in Wales.

“The surgeon found he had two sarcoids in that site and a third on his face, so these were removed,” said the Horse Trust spokesperson.

“His secondary infection is responding well to antibiotics and the threat of a cancer that may have spread has been alleviated to the immense relief of all involved. If it had been such a cancer, Frank would have had to be euthanised.”

The spokesperson added that “despite his painful past, Frank has responded to kindness with gentleness”.

“He has bright white scars from inappropriate tethering, likely inflicted when he was very young, and overgrown hooves – both signs of prolonged neglect. And yet, he remains trusting, resilient, and affectionate,” he said.

Horse Trust chief executive Jeanette Allen said Frank’s story “is one of the most heartbreaking” the charity has encountered in recent years.

“No animal should ever suffer as he has,” she said. “He had us all extremely stressed waiting to hear if he had made it through surgery and to find out what the surgeon had discovered. It was awful knowing during that time we might lose him before we even got to meet him.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who has already supported young Frank’s journey and been part of his story so far. At only four years old, he needed to be given the life-saving chance of treatment and the guarantee of a safe home afterwards. Thanks to our wonderful donors, we can do that.”

A Communities for Horses spokesperson said: “We’re incredibly proud to be working alongside the Horse Trust to give Frank the very best chance at life. His ordeal was horrific, but thanks to swift, collaborative action, he now has hope, healing, and the promise of a brighter future.”

The Horse Trust has launched an emergency appeal to cover the £20,000 needed for Frank’s surgery, hospitalisation and long-term care.

“Thanks to our supporters we have already raised over £6,500, but there is still a long way to go,” said the Horse Trust spokesperson.

