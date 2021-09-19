‘He can have his moments’: former Royal Windsor winning show horse dominates preliminary gold championship





A rider usually seen in the show ring was championed on the final day of the Lemieux National Dressage Championships. Freya Metters and Raine and Gary Harthern’s Heathersedge Just A Vision (Jack) were crowned champions of the Mobiliser Preliminary Gold Championship on a tidy score of 75%, almost 2% clear of their nearest rivals.

The seven-year-old coloured gelding was bought as a four-year-old to show. He took the showing world by storm during his first two seasons, winning at the Royal Highland, Royal Windsor and qualifying for the Horse of the Year Show.

“We decided to try dressage during Covid and somehow ended up here,” said Freya, who has dipped in and out of dressage for several years but for whom this was a first National Dressage Championships win.

Jack was bred by the Ibbotson sisters at Heathersedge stud by Quantum Sprung and out of Heathersedge Eurovision.

“Dressage has been really good for Jack’s brain,” Freya continued. “It’s kept him busy and occupied. During his test he did everything very correctly and was flowing throughout. He’s strong in all paces, but was particularly accurate today.

“He can have his moments but on the whole he’s quite reliable in the ring. We’ll definitely be sticking with dressage for now.”

Lucy Goodman scored second with Sheepcote Big Deal on a score of 73.218%. Georgie Wheeler took third on Luxe PB with a score of 72.184%.

