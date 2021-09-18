‘I’m never put under any pressure’: 19-year-old rider takes second sash of the show after novice silver victory





The incredible pairing of young rider Georgie Nicholls and Katie Haigh’s Woodcroft Kika Quina (Luna) picked up their second win of the Lemieux National Dressage Championships, this time in a competitive BETTALIFE Novice Silver Championship.

Their well-deserved score of 73.827% landed them the title, over Lucyanna Westaway and Keystone Rocketman who netted 72.346%. Third place on 72.037% was Matthew Procter and AB Kensington.

Luna was in the spotlight only the previous day at the National Dressage Championships, when she won the Equitop elementary silver, a class where Georgie, 19, also placed second with Headmore Figaro.

Katie bought Luna, a six-year-old Johnson x Rohdiamant mare, two years ago after she’d done a handful of young horse classes, with the eventual aim of doing para classes with her herself once she has been classified for a grade.

“Luna always gives 100% and she’s super consistent,” said Georgie. “I said this yesterday, but this was probably one of the best tests she has ever given me.”

Georgie is based at the Headmore Stud where she began as an apprentice and is now second rider. Luna has been her ride for just over a year and is also based with Alice Oppenheimer and her team at Headmore.

“I get all the support and more at Headmore; I’m never put under any pressure so I’m really lucky,” Georgie added. “Luna is the perfect pony in every way, she’s so affectionate and she really loves her job.”

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

You may also be interested in: