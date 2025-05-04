Top young rider announces medal-winning horse is stepping down – and celebrates 18th birthday with surprise foal





Dressage rider Myles Graham has thanked the owners of his medal-winning ride Nibeley Union Hit for believing in him – as the mare steps back from top-level competition aged 18.

Myles, who celebrated his 18th birthday on 20 April, took the ride on “Una” for the Bell family when he was 14. Rebecca Bell had competed with her in juniors and young riders, including at the 2019 Europeans.

Myles and Una developed a brilliant partnership and they represented Great Britain at three junior championships. They were part of the team that won bronze at the 2022 Europeans on home soil at Hartpury, and the following year they won team and individual bronze at the Europeans in Kronberg, Belgium. In 2024 they were part of the team that was fourth In Opglabbeek, where Myles had two top-10 finishes individually.

Eurodressage reported that Una had been withdraw from team contention, and Myles told H&H that as Una is now 18, the decision has been made for her to step back.

“Una loves to be in between the white boards, she adores it and loves showing off, but her heart would go further than her body,” he said.

“She’ll step down to lower level, and we’ll take it from there. We’re sort of playing it by ear to find what’s best for her.”

Myles said Una has given him experiences “I’ll never forget”.

“She took me to my first Europeans, my first medal, it’s been phenomenal. She is always going to have a place in my heart,” he said, thanking the Bell family who have “supported me all the way”.

“I can’t really put it into words, I can only thank them so, so much. When I won my individual medal Rebecca wrote in a post, ‘Thank you for giving my heart horse a place in the history books’. They’ve always just been so supportive. When they trust you, and they come to competitions to watch, it’s just amazing to have that around you.”

Myles will be aiming for team contention at the junior and young rider Europeans this year with 13-year-old Nibeley Black Pearl, known as Whitney. The pair will be in action at the Addington CDI this weekend (29 April to 5 May).

“It’s tough competition this year so me and Whitney have got our work cut out, but she’s flying at the moment and really progressing, so I’m looking forward to Addington,” he said.

Myles is studying for his A-levels, and has also welcomed a special new arrival to his stable, foal Uresco M, a full brother to his eight-year-old ride Macalena N (Glocks Toto Jr x Scandic).

Uresco, who came from his breeders in Belgium, was Myles’ surprise 18th birthday present from his parents Caron and David. Myles had been sent a video of Uresco last September by the breeders – but thought nothing of it when his parents were on a trip to the Continent a few months ago, where his mum was coaching and his dad cycling.

“A few days before my birthday I happened to ask my mum what happened to the foal and if she knew what he was up to, and she said ‘I’ve not got a clue’,” said Myles.

“The next day he arrived. After I’d ridden I got ushered into the house and thought I’d do some studying. Mum was away teaching and when she got back I was asked to go outside to help with something, and there Uresco was. I was lost for words.”

Myles said Uresco is “quite a character”.

“He’s out with another youngster living his best life. When he’s in the field he’s always at the further away point adventuring,” he said.

“Hopefully he’ll grow up to be a very special boy.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now