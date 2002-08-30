Mule set to become racing legend

A record-breaking mule in America is establishing herself as a legend in the world of mule racing

Black Ruby is North California’s most successful racing mule holding three worldrecords and having won over $186,000 in prize-money in USA.

Bought in 1996, Black Ruby has proved a sound investment for owners Mary and Sonny McPherson from Healdsburg, California.

To date the 10-year-old has won an impressive 59 races and prize-money totalling more than $186,000.

Black Ruby also holds three world records and numerous track records over various distances.

Ridden by her regular jockey Jim Burns, “Ruby” as she is known at home, competes in 350yard, 400 yard and 440yard races.

Bred in Utah, her mother was a Quarter Horse/Thoroughbred and her father was a Jack.

“Mules are a challenge” says Mary “and it is nowhere near as expensive as horseracing.”

Mary and Sonny first became interested in mule racing in 1993 and now have nine mules in training, as well as two riding mules and some potential racing youngstock.

Mules can race up to the age of 16 and the couple say they plan to race Ruby as long she remains sound.

All about mule racing

Mule races are generally held over distances of 350, 400 and 440 yards

Races are also occasionally held over 220, 660 and 870 yards

The American Mule Racing Association (AMRA) is the equivalent of Britain’s Jockey Club. It aims to establish and maintain uniform standards for the sport

Mules run under the same rules as Thoroughbreds, Arabs and Quarter Horses

For more information on mule racing visit: www.muleracing.org