Mistletoe the rescued pony looking for new home

A 14hh native pony that was rescued by World Horse Welfare last Christmas is now ready to be re-homed.

Nine-year-old Mistletoe was found emaciated in a field last December and was taken to the charity’s Glenda Spooner Farm in Somerset to be rehabilitated.

“Mistletoe’s training is now at the long reigning stage,” said World Horse Welfare’s Claire Phillips.

“She has had a saddle fitted and has been lightly backed. But although she is a very honest and straightforward mare, Mistletoe will need a capable and experienced home to help her to continue her education.”

The pony has been the face of World Horse Welfare’s Christmas campaign and has her own donation page to help raise funds for rescued horses and ponies.

To make a donation visit www.worldhorsewelfare.org/mistletoe