‘He didn‘t know how loved he was’: missing rider found dead

The body of a man washed up at Balmedie Beach, Aberdeenshire, has now been formally identified as that of missing rider Alastair Done, 25.

Alastair, from Malpas, Cheshire, is believed to have travelled by train from his home county to Aberdeen on Friday, 4 January, where he was recorded on CCTV at a local shop the following day.

Members of the public also reported having seen a man walking on the beach the same day (5 January) and a pile of clothes — similar to those being worn by Alastair on the CCTV footage — was subsequently found on the sand.

Despite numerous appeals on social media and searches by local police divers, members of the public, dog teams, police helicopters and coastguards, no further reports of sightings were received.

A body was recovered from the beach during the afternoon of Sunday, 20 January.

The identification has now been confirmed by police.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: “Alastair’s family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly sad time.

“I would once again like to thank the members of the public who took the time to get in touch with information and to those who shared our appeals.”

Latterly, Alastair and his brother Andrew — a former SEIB Search For A Star winner at Horse of the Year Show — broke and schooled horses together with their mother Faith in a family enterprise.

“Obviously we are all devastated,” said Faith. “Alastair always loved his horses and working with his brother.

“He also went to Ireland and worked in some fantastic polo yards as well as doing well in the showing world.

“He didn’t know how loved he was by all his horsey friends.”

