Miniature marvel to lead Queen’s horses parade

A miniature horse is set to make a big impression on the capital city, as he leads All The Queen’s Horses in this year’s London New Year’s Day Parade.

The 32” Falabella stallion Azlan has taken part in the annual event for the past three years, and will head up a showcase of 60 equines as they march from Piccadilly to Parliament Square.

This year’s parade theme is “London welcomes the world” and is set to celebrate the “vibrant, multicultural” city, with an equine entry that reflects diverse origins.

“London will see Norwegian, Spanish, German, Dutch and American horses stepping out with their equine friends in a party like no other,” said All The Queen’s Horses founder and co-ordinator Caroline Marsh.

“Every year our costumes take their cue from the theme and so be prepared to see wonderful traditional dress given a carnival make-over.

“With 60 horses and 200 people involved in our section, we’ve already had months of preparation to ensure we to are ready to welcome the world on New Year’s Day.”

Azlan and his handler Hannah Davies have been given the theme of the Arctic — the 10-year-old miniature horse will be dressed as a reindeer while Hannah will accompany him as an Eskimo.

Azlan is no stranger to the limelight, having also featured on TV programme Teach My Pet To Do That which was presented by Alexander Armstrong.

“The challenge was to train Azlan to answer the door to the sound of a doorbell, which he did incredibly well and we came home with a trophy for ‘pet of the day’,” Hannah said.

The London New Year’s Day parade began in 1987, with All The Queen’s Horses first joining the line up in 2012.

Around 500,000 spectators attend the event every year, lining a route that runs from Piccadilly near Green Park to Piccadilly Circus, Lower Regent Street, Pall Mall, Trafalgar Square and Whitehall, ending in Parliament Square.

The parade starts at noon.

