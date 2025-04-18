



Lauren Burrows and Beaux Lyon were runaway winners in the Baileys Horse Feeds novice freestyle silver at the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships, scoring 76.11% to finish ahead of Alexis Knight and Mila – who won the PDS Saddles elementary freestyle silver yesterday (17 April) – in second (72.96%) and Maria Pook and Flashlight in third (71.76%)

It was a brilliant class to close the day, featuring a diverse mix of types, breeds, and sizes – from crowd favourites Theo Charnley and RSPCA George, to Christy Shuall’s Friesian–cob gelding Shaq O’Neal, and 20-year-old palomino Twyford Salamander with young rider Nicola Byam-Cook. All thrived under the spotlight to an equally eclectic soundtrack, in a fantastic showcase for British Dressage.

But Lauren and Beaux Lyon were the clear favourites with the judges, and look like a combination destined for a bright future.

“It was just amazing,” said Lauren, reflecting on her win. “I’m speechless, to be honest – that horse gives me the best feeling.

“I’ve had him since last summer, and he hasn’t actually done very much yet. This is his first year competing, so we never expected to even be at the Nationals when we started.

“But he’s got the best temperament, and he tries so hard. We always joke that he’s a bit of a labrador because he’s just lovely to have around – I’m really lucky to ride him.

“He’s only just learned how to lift in the trot, so it was cool to be able to show that off – our medium trots were definitely a highlight.”

Lauren borrowed her Edward Scissorhands freestyle from Dannie Morgan, who she works for.

“I’m really grateful to him for letting me use it,” she said. “He’s had it for a couple of years, and I’ve always loved it. It’s so emotive, and it builds throughout the test – it was a real privilege.”

Winter Area Festival Championships: “I’ve never hit the refresh button on my phone so many times!”

Holly Powell, more used to hurtling around a cross-country course, claimed the novice silver title in the Petplan Winter Area Festival Championships with Millennium Star, scoring 71.17%.

Emily Baldwin and MBF Luna Blu were hot on their heels with 70.94%, while Emma Beswick and Linkswood Fantasia placed third on 70.45%.

“I was so pleased with him because he’s quite green at this level – and I’m still quite green to dressage,” said Holly. “We’ve only been a partnership for 12 months, but thanks to Karen Nicholas we’ve come on leaps and bounds. I can’t wait to see what we can do next.”

It marked not only Holly’s first national title, but also her first time riding at the championships – and even the Area Festival where she qualified was a debut outing.

“It’s pretty epic to have won,” she added. “I had very low expectations. I just said to myself, ‘Don’t fall off and remember the tests!’ So I’m super happy with him – he’s like a big dog, makes everything easy, and loves his job.”

Reflecting on the switch to dressage, Holly said: “I still love eventing, but I’ve definitely been bitten by the dressage bug. I actually find dressage more stressful – my nerves are terrible.

“We were first on today, and I’ve never hit the refresh button on my phone so many times!”

Carrie Passmore and her electric 14.2hh homebred, Star Gazer, made it back-to-back national titles by winning the advanced medium silver on 69.43% – a year after taking the medium silver.

It was another tightly contested class, with Tasha Wakely and Onis De La Espada close behind on 69.17%, and Freya Baldwin with Hoghton Maverick in third on 67.85%.

“I’m absolutely delighted with him – he’s a cracking little pony. I couldn’t ask for any more,” said Carrie. “His changes were spot on – we’ve been working really hard on those – and his walk pirouettes were a highlight too.”

“We’re running out of competitions,” she added with a laugh. “I’ve kept having to move him up a level! We’ll work on the prix st georges now, but we’re also looking for a pony rider – it’d be great if he could go down the FEI route.”

Star Gazer was homebred, which makes his rise all the more meaningful: “He’s by Jennie Loriston-Clarke’s Littledale Bright Star, out of a Dutch-cross broodmare we had – which makes seeing him do so well even more lovely.”

