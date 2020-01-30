US event rider Gina Miles has paid tribute to McKinlaigh, the horse with whom she won the individual silver at the 2008 Olympics, following his death earlier this month.
“McKinlaigh shaped my entire life,” Gina told H&H. “He was a force that all who met him felt.”
