Injured riders’ charity stunned by support in wake of theft

A charity that had its camper van filled with stock stolen on the way to Burghley has thanked its supporters for turning the awful situation into a success.

The Mark Davies Injured Riders Fund’s (MDIRF) white Chausson Flash09 camper was taken from a car park outside the Travelodge Burton A38 Northbound while en route to the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials.

It was full of stock to be sold, including knitwear, dresses, handbags, costume jewellery and shoes, as well as personal items.

The charity was “devastated” by the theft, but continued to the Lincolnshire event to sell its limited stock that was brought to the site by Cashmere Star Jumpers.

Supporters rallied to help, with someone finding them a table and chairs as well as a hanging rail when they arrived.

Fellow trade stand holders donated stock and many visitors went to give their support during the four days.

MDIRF administrator and fund co-ordinator Rosemary Lang said the charity was “overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of spirit they encountered”.

“We are still stunned at how supportive the equestrian community has been, from comments left on our social media pages through to visitors at Burghley who kindly made donations,” said Ms Lang.

“Ironically when we arrived at Burghley, we had a call from an equestrian in need and this year more than ever, the charity needs financial support in order to ensure that we never have to turn anyone away in their hour of need.”

The stolen camper van, registration WA57 FRD, was taken between 9.30pm and 10.45pm on 25 August and has not been recovered. A credit card machine, which was in the van at the time, was found by a dog walker the following day.

The charity is urging anyone with information, or who sees anyone fundraising using a MDIRF branded collecting tin, logo or banner, to contact police.

