Man slashed and strangled horses, leaving them in ‘significant pain’





A man who stabbed, slashed and strangled horses, leaving them in “significant pain and distress”, has been sent to prison.

Luke Ward, of Upper Woodview Place, Beeston, admitted four offences of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal at an earlier hearing, and was sentenced to 45 months in jail, at Leeds Crown Court on Monday (25 September).

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said Ward, 37, attacked the animals at a farm off Hall Lane, Farnley, last July.

“One horse was discovered with a shoelace tied tightly around its neck in what appeared to be an attempt to strangle it and three other horses were also found to have been injured, including one with a deep cut and a long slash to the side of the neck and another with a three- to four-inch laceration to the face,” the spokesman said.

“A knife with an eight-inch blade was found at the scene and forensic analysis found Ward’s DNA on it.”

The spokesman said that when Ward, who lived opposite the farm at the time, was interviewed, he denied the offences.

PC Rachel Harrison, of Leeds west patrol team three, who investigated the attacks, said: “Ward targeted these defenceless animals and caused serious injuries to them which left them in significant pain and distress.

“He has not explained his actions and we can only assume that he derived some sense of satisfaction from inflicting these injuries on them.

“As well as the pain and distress caused to the horses, these incidents also caused upset to the owners and understandable concern in the local community.

“When he was interviewed, Ward denied the offences and said that he had grown up with horses and would never hurt any animal, but the forensic evidence linked him to the scene and resulted in his guilty pleas.

“We hope it will provide some reassurance to the victims and to the wider community to know that he has now had to answer for his actions.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.