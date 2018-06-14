Riders ready for action at Luhmühlen CCI4*: dressage times for key partnerships

One horse was spun at the first horse inspection of the Luhmühlen CCI4* in Germany yesterday afternoon (13 June).

Fifty horses were presented, but Master Tredstep, the mount of Irish rider Aidan Keough, was not accepted after re-presenting from the holding box.

The ground jury of Andrew Bennie, Sandy Phillips and Christoph Hess also sent two British combinations to the holding box; Pippa Funnell with Billy Beware and Julie Tew with Simply Sox, but both were accepted when re-presented.

Most horses behaved themselves at the trot-up, although Dutch rider Tim Lips had his hands full with his attractive grey, Bayro (pictured top).

The four-star section boasts a quality field with some 16 British combinations among them.

The dressage phase starts today (Thursday 14 June) and concludes tomorrow (Friday 15 June) and can be watched on Luhmuhlen’s livestream channel on YouTube.

The start times of riders who could score well in the first phase and are completing their dressage today are (UK times):

Tina Cook and Star Witness —12.55

Kitty King and Ceylor LAN — 13.25

Liz Halliday-Sharp and Deniro Z — 14.32

Franky Reid-Warrilow and Dolley Whisper — 15.32

Boyd Martin and Shamwari 4 — 15.40

Piggy French and Quarrycrest Echo — 15.47

Riders to look out for in the dressage tomorrow (15 June) include:

Willa Newton and Chance Remark — 12.27

Laura Collett and Mr Bass — 12.42

Tim Lips and Bayro — 12.57

Nicola Wilson and Bulana — 14.17

Ros Canter and Zenshera — 14.25

Shane Rose and CP Qualified — 14.40

Pippa Funnell and Billy Beware — 15.02

Jonelle Price and Faerie Dianimo — 15.10

Jesse Campbell and Cleveland — 15.25

Tina Cook and Billy The Red — 15.40

Keep up-to-date with all the action from Luhmühlen over the weekend via HorseandHound.co.uk and don’t miss the full report in next week’s magazine (out 21 June).