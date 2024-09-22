Update issued after five-star rider suffers fall at Blenheim Horse Trials





An official update has been issued after five-star event rider Louise Harwood suffered a fall at Blenheim Horse Trials today (22 September).

Louise was riding the nine-year-old Blues Cloud, who is owned by Jennifer Evans-Bevan, when they fell at the final part of the James Hallam Insurance Brokers water complex at fence 10ABC.

The statement, which was issued by Blenheim Horse Trials, said: “Following a fall at fence 10c in the CCI4*-S eight- and nine-year-old class at Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials in Oxfordshire, Louise Harwood (GBR) was immediately attended to by the onsite medical team and has been transferred by road to the John Radcliffe hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

“Her horse, Blues Cloud was assessed by the on-site vets, walked back to the stable and is uninjured.

“Our thoughts are with Louise and all of her connections.”

This fall comes a month after Louise returned to competition after she suffered serious injuries in a fall from a muck trailer, since which she has secured top 10 placings at both Wellington and Cornbury House Horse Trials.

Louise was injured on 15 June when she fell while she was emptying a wheelbarrow. She sustained fractures to her skull, ribs and shoulder blade – and some vertebrae, on which she had surgery.

Blenheim is the first competition Louise has ridden Blues Cloud at since her summer injury, but they jumped clear across country in this class last year and have completed some intermediates this season.

Louise, who has over 20 five-star completions to her name, was also competing Native Spirit in the CCI4*-L at Blenheim this week, however her fall forced her to withdraw him from the final showjumping phase after they completed the cross-country yesterday with 20 penalties.

