Lord David S dies at 21

Lord David S, one of the most influential Thoroughbred sport horse sires of recent years, was put down last week after an inoperable bladder tumour was discovered.

The son of Nijinsky out of a Raise A Native mare won twice on the racetrack over 10f, but it was as a sire of eventers and show horses that he really made his mark.

Among his many winning offspring were the advanced eventers Matthew II, Ashdale Davids Way and Waterbeck Bay, while his son Mountain Ember took the working hunter title at HOYS in 2006.

Lord David S will be buried at Louella Stud in Leics, where he stood.