Lest we forget: photographer pays homage to war heroes in stunning photoshoot

A photographer has marked Remembrance Sunday with a poignant poppy field photoshoot.

Equine photographer Amy Lathrope-Reid teamed up with rider Sophie Seymour and her 17hh KWPN gelding Roo at Hawkesbury Upton, south Gloucestershire, for the photoshoot earlier this year.

Amy, owner of Indy Equine Photography, told H&H she had always hoped to do a poppy field photoshoot for Remembrance Sunday, but had not previously been unable to find a suitable location.

“It was all a bit last minute. I saw a post online about a two-acre poppy field which was near Sophie. She managed to find the landowner and they said we could use it, but we would have to be quick as it was due to be ploughed,” said Amy.

“I wanted to do a 5am sunrise shoot, luckily Sophie said she was used to early mornings so we set off on a Monday to the location.”

Amy said her father, Kevin, who joined them on the day, “unintentionally” ended up lending a hand when Roo took an interest in him walking his dog.

“Every time my dad moved Roo would watch him, it was brilliant,” she said. “I ended up having my dad strategically walking to certain spots; some horses can be a nightmare to get their ears forward but Roo had his ears pricked the whole time. Roo looked so beautiful with his colouring against with the poppies, and stood so proud, it was perfect.

“I had never been to a field of poppies before, I had wondered if it might be a bit patchy but it was absolutely full of poppies. It was stunning.”

Amy said she chose to do a Remembrance Sunday photoshoot because the subject is close to many people’s hearts.

“While I don’t know anyone personally who was in the war, I know many people who do. Remembrance Sunday is so meaningful and I feel very proud of our country when I think of the people who fought for us and all the animals that served.”

