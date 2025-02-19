What equestrians can learn from gymnastics and more things the horse world is talking about

Learning lessons
At last week’s World Horse Welfare conference, guests heard from a variety of speakers on the theme of taking accountability for horse welfare in sport. Among them was British Gymnastics CEO Sarah Powell, who spoke about a sport that was in “crisis”, and the steps taken to turn it around. “I can see real synergy within our journey of reform and the journey you’re taking,” she said. Among the other speakers was Mette Uldahl, who covered being a member of the “department of deception”, and considering what makes good people do bad things.
Venue change
British Eventing (BE) grassroots riders have been promised a championship worthy of the name, after it was confirmed that the national final was to move from Bramham, where it had run alongside the international horse trials. Many riders were disappointed by the move but BE and Bramham explained that there had been no other option. “We fully appreciate the disappointment our members are feeling,” BE chief executive Rosie Williams told H&H., adding that BE wants to “assure members that we looked into every avenue including holding the BE80 alongside the grassroots championships at Badminton, but unfortunately, it simply wasn’t viable”.
Prize draw
Lessons with Olympic riders and tickets to top events are among the prizes on offer in a draw in aid of the Georgie Campbell Foundation. The charity was set up by people who love and miss Georgie, who lost her life in an eventing fall last year, to support other event riders and improve safety in the sport. Tickets to the draw cost £5 and prizes include lessons with Tom McEwen and Laura Collett, as well as yard tours and tickets to Bolesworth and Hickstead.
