Laura Collett’s favourite horses, Maryland 5 Star entries and other things the horse world is talking about





The six horses who will always have Laura Collet’s heart

Newly crowned European champion Laura Collett has revealed the six horses and ponies from throughout her career who have shaped her into the rider she now is, from a Welsh section A to her “horse of a lifetime” London 52. “I always knew he was a superstar but we both needed the belief in each other to click. We’ve achieved things I could never have dreamed of. I never believed I’d win a five-star, he’s won three. The thought of going to an Olympics was beyond my dreams, let alone to come back with two golds and a bronze,” said Laura, about the much-loved “Dan”.

One Brit among the Maryland 5 Star entries

Alex Bragg and Quindiva are the only British pair on this year’s Maryland 5 Star entries, as Alex is set to make his debut across the pond. Alex and Mike and Naomi Roe’s Quindiva were third at Badminton and eight at Burghley last year. There are 25 pairs on the Maryland 5 Star entries list, including three other riders flying in from Europe; Switzerland’s Felix Vogg and Cartania, British-based New Zealanders Tayla Mason and Centennial and Jonelle Price and Chilli’s Midnight Star.

Farewell to a home-bred eventer

Tributes have been paid to Mark Kyle’s Step In Time, who has died aged 26. The gelding, bred by his father Johnny, jumped double clear at Burghley and was 20th at Badminton with Mark, and they represented Ireland at the 2010 World Equestrian Games. Mark said Step In Time was hardy and tough, never sick or injured, and once he knew the job, he was unstoppable. “It took a while to come, corners and arrowheads took time and lots of just schooling at home but there was nothing he couldn’t jump,” he said. “He was very fast, quite strong for a little horse, quite sharp and looky but nothing was too big for him.”

