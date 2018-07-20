The double Olympic eventing champion La Biosthetique-Sam FBW will miss out on a final appearance at Aachen.

His German rider Michael Jung revealed the 18-year-old had pulled off a shoe during his final training gallop this week and had not been on his best form since then.

“We know his hooves often give him trouble and will give him the time he needs,” said Michael. “So there is no last start at CHIO Aachen, which makes me very disappointed, because Sam and I would like to be cheered by the magnificent audience again.”

Michael confirmed in March this year that this will be Sam’s final season eventing. He retired from championships after winning team silver and individual gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The rider is still in Aachen as he is riding FischerDaily Impressed in showjumping speed classes and Wild Wave in the JumpNDrive contest.

The eventing in Aachen kicks off today (20 July) with the dressage and showjumping. The cross-country, over a course designed by Rüdiger Schwarz, follows tomorrow.

The British team consists of Imogen Murray (Ivar Gooden), Sarah Bullimore (Reve Du Rouet), Gemma Tattersall (Pamero 4) and Oliver Townend (Ballaghmor Class). Tina Cook competes as an individual on Billy The Red.

The Germans start as favourite despite Michael’s withdrawal. Their team is made up of Julia Krajewski (Samourai Du Thot), Andreas Dibowski (FRH Corrida), Kai Ruder (Colani Sunrise) and Ingrid Klimke (SAP Hale Bob OLD).

Australia, Sweden, France, New Zealand and the USA all field eventing teams in Aachen as well.

Full report on the eventing, dressage and showjumping from Aachen in Horse & Hound next week (issue dated 26 July).

