Kissing spines gene found, Britain tops the world and other things equestrians are talking about





Genetic discovery

The discovery of a gene linked to equine kissing spines – and their severity – could help prevent the condition, it is thought. Researchers in the US examined X-rays and genotypes of “stock-type” and warmblood horses. They found one variant, or allele, linked to an average increase in one kissing spines severity grade for each of the horse’s two copies of the allele.

Scientist and rider Christa Lafayette, CEO of Etalon Diagnostics in Menlo Park, California, told H&H she wants to be sure people know the condition has many components and causative factors, but this discovery could help prevent it developing.

British rider at the top

British world champion Lottie Fry and her gold medal-winning ride Glamourdale have powered into the new year at the top of the world rankings. This is the first time Lottie – and Glamourdale – have held world number one spots. It also marks the first time a British dressage rider has headed the FEI world rankings since Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro did so in 2016.. Lottie, 26, and the Van Olst Horses’ 12-year-old stallion scored double gold at the 2022 World Dressage Championships in Herning and ended the year with double victory in front of a home crowd at London International Horse Show.

Rider fitness

It can be hard to stay motivated in the winter, but January is the start of “get fit” season and there’s no reason equestrians can’t be part of this too with a few fitness exercises for horse riders. Keeping fit is not only good for our physical and mental health, but it will enable us to hit the ground running when the days are longer and the seasons start. In the first part of this series, chartered physio Sarah Claridge suggests three exercises to help riders improve their flexibility, cardio fitness, plus strength and endurance.

