‘It’s dream stuff’: perfectly executed plan pays dividends for King George VI winner





Irish raider Bainbridge pounced late on Il Est Francais, who had led from flag fall until the final fence, to top the Ladbrokes King George VI results at Kempton today (26 December).

The Joseph O’Brien-trained eight-year-old, who is owned by long-term racing supporter Ronnie Bartlett, was ridden by Paul Townend today. It was a well-executed plan by the trainer and connections as this race became this horse’s target after his Champion Chase win at Punchestown in April.

“It’s dream stuff to win a King George,” said Mr O’Brien, son of the great trainer, Aidan. “It’s really special and I grew up watching races like this. Paul gave him a great ride and I feel a bit for JJ [Slevin], who has an association with the horse but had commitments in Ireland.

“It is a special win – he’s been a special horse for a number of years and is such a dream. Speed is emphasised here more than some places and I think that panned out well for him, but I did think Il Est Francais had gone and won. Paul got him into a great rhythm which helped him to stay.”

Paul Townend said: “I felt I could catch Il Est Francais – I thought it was really on at the second-last.”

Prior to today, the last time Banbridge ran over three miles was when finishing 12th of 14 runners in the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree in April 2022.

“Stamina was a question mark going into this so I was conscious to keep a hold of him,” continued Paul.”

French runner Il Est Francais, who won the Grade One Kauto Star Novices’ Chase on this day last year for trainers Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm, owners Richard Kelvin-Hughes and Hara De Saint-Voir and jockey James Reveley, put considerable distance between himself and the rest of the field for the majority of this year’s King George VI. His jumping was exemplary, bar the last, where he got in a little tight, which cost him momentum and gave the advantage to the fast-approaching Banbridge.

“It’s a shame because he pinged every fence but he was running out of petrol two out and I couldn’t ask him for a big one at the last, but I still felt I might win,” explained James, who ultimately finished second, 1¾ lengths down. “He ran his heart out.”

The Venetia Williams-trained L’Homme Presse run a great race to finish 11¾ lengths behind the winner in third under Charlie Deutsch. This was a valiant performance by this nine-year-old, owned by Dfa Racing, having last been seen finishing fourth in this year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup in March.

“He ran really well on his first run back,” said Charlie. “The front two managed to keep going but he ran all the way to the line and I was over the moon with him.”

The 11/4 favourite, Spillane’s Tower, who is six years old, ran a little greenly under Mark Walsh for trainer James Joseph Mangan to finish fifth in the King George VI results, while The Real Whacker ran a solid race under Gavin Sheehan for trainer Patrick Neville to finish fourth.

