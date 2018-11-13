‘A true gentleman’: tributes paid to young rider killed in farm accident

Tributes have been paid to a young rider who died in an accident on a farm in the Scottish Borders.

Ian Whellans, 26, from Kelso was remembered as a “credit to the town”.

He was the 2016 Kelso Laddie, leading hundreds of horses and riders in the traditional rides during Kelso Civic Week.

“Ian was a well respected and much liked young gentleman, who was a credit to both the association and the town during his time as Kelso Laddie,” said a spokesman for Kelso Civic Week.

“He will be sadly missed by many, both near and far. Our thoughts are very much with Ian’s family and friends at this very sad time. Ride on, Kelso Laddie – ride on!”

A spokesman for Kelso Community Council added Ian’s “rosie cheeks and beaming smile will be greatly missed around the town [and] across the wider Borders”.

A minute’s silence will be held in Ian’s memory at Kelso Rugby Football Club’s next home match, on Saturday 24 November.

“Ian was a true gentleman and his passing has left a real numbness all around our great town,” said a spokesman from the club.

“Splodge, as he was known, was Kelso Laddie in 2016 and he carried out his duties impeccably.

“He also loved his rugby and played for Kelso Harlequins and also at a senior level for Kelso RFC. He was extremely popular amongst his team mates and everyone is devastated by the news.

“Our thoughts are with Ian’s family and his many friends at this incredibly sad time.”

A Police Scotland spokesman told H&H that police in the Borders were called at around 10.15am on 11 November to a farm near the village of Hume, Kelso.

“A 26-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and the death is not being treated as suspicious,” said the spokesman.

“Officers are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive in relation to this incident and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

