Heartfelt tributes paid to young rider as charity race raises £116,000





Thousands of people turned out to celebrate the life of young rider Keagan Kirkby as a charity race run in his honour raised around £116,000 at Wincanton (27 October).

Keagan, 25, died following a fall at a point-to-point at Charing, Kent, in February.

A dozen riders, including some of Keagan’s close friends, took part in the charity race at the Keagan Kirkby Raceday. The six-figure sum will be split between the Injured Jockeys Fund and Racing Welfare.

Bloodstock agent and former jockey Tom Malone won aboard Alexei for Joe Tizzard and Brocade Racing, and was also the top fundraiser in the race, contributing £35,800.

Keagan’s friends – Joe Wroe riding Recoded for Harry Derham, and Alfie Shalliker riding Fasol for Paul Nicholls – took second and third place respectively.

Alfie, who lived with Keagan, said: “I miss him every day and the world’s a sadder place without him. Today is brilliant, he’d love it, it’s what he deserves. It was very emotional, but it’s a celebration more than sadness because he was a great guy and we’ll celebrate that today.

“It makes you feel good, proud because I’m riding in his memory. It was flat out the whole way I’d say, but I had a very good time and I enjoyed it. He probably would’ve told me that I’d done everything wrong!”

Keagan was a work rider for trainer Mr Nicholls, who paid tribute to the late jockey on the day.

“It’s hard to put into words the hole that Keagan left in all our lives really, to his family, to the whole team at Ditcheat,” he said.

He added that Racing Welfare, particularly Lucinda Gould who used to work for Mr Nicholls, “played a massive part” in looking after those grieving.

“Racing Welfare does an awful lot for a lot of people,” said Mr Nicholls. “You need that, they pulled everybody through; they’re a great help to everybody in the industry, not just stud and stable staff – anybody in racing. And the Injured Jockeys Fund as we all know do a fantastic job and the more money we can raise for them the better.”

Racing Welfare chief executive Dawn Goodfellow said: “The Wincanton racing community were very keen to do something in memory of Keagan. Obviously, the yard at Paul Nicholls’ and Keagan’s family have had a lot of support both from Racing Welfare and the Injured Jockeys Fund and all of the community down here appreciated that and wanted to do something in his memory to give something back.

“As Lisa Hancock [CEO of the Injured Jockeys Fund] said, it just felt as though the whole of the west country was there and rooting for the two charities.

“Events like this raise much needed funds so we can be there for all of racing’s people, 365 days of the year, for mental and physical health, financial support, housing, and provide critical incident support at times of crisis as we did for Keagan’s friends and colleagues.

“It was a fantastic day and we want to extend our grateful thanks to Wincanton racecourse, the committee who have done such a wonderful job, the charity riders and of course all the sponsors.”

Blaithin Murphy, general manager at Wincanton racecourse, added that it was “an honour” to host its charity raceday in Keagan’s memory,” said Ms Murphy.

“Keagan was a much-loved member of our local community, and we are very proud to have been able to welcome so many of his friends and family to the course to celebrate his life.

“The racing community are brilliant at coming together to support one another when times are hard, and we’re delighted such a fantastic amount of money has been raised for Racing Welfare and the Injured Jockeys Fund.”

Anyone wishing to add their support can still do so by texting KEAGAN to 70085 to donate £10.

